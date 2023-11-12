Boston, Orlando and Miami dominate, Cleveland struggles but passes at the home of Golden State. Four games took place during the night in the NBA. The Celtics take a walk on the Raptors, the Magic take advantage of Lillard’s absence and the Heat find the resources to overcome the Hawks even without Butler and Herro. The Cavs confirm themselves as a tough opponent for the Warriors, forced to surrender at home after having already lost in Ohio in the first meeting of the season between the two franchises. Here is the summary of the night’s races.