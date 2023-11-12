Men Today recommended squats, push-ups and bridges for men over 50

To begin with, journalists advised doing four sets of squats of ten repetitions. The next exercise will be push-ups, which also need to be performed four sets of ten times. Repeat the same with the bridge, in which you need to lie on your back and raise your hips until a diagonal line is formed from your knees to your hips and to your chest.

Next, the journalists recommended the “Bird-Dog” exercise, in which you need to get on your hands and knees so that your hands are directly at shoulder level and your knees are at hip level. You need to create a straight line from the tip of your head to your tailbone, and as you exhale, extend your left arm straight in front of you until your shoulder is in line with your ear. At the same time, you need to extend your right leg straight behind you, fully straightening your knee.

