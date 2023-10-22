With temperatures reaching record highs this summer, Singapore’s experiment to limit urban warming is of great importance. – -. – – – Can Singapore become a model for the rest of the world in green architecture capable of confronting the repercussions of climate change? The New York Times, which highlighted the green architecture of a hotel, asks Singapore, which is rethinking its extremely hot urban areas to mitigate the effects of climate change. Singapore emits less than 0.1% of global carbon emissions. But there is a surefire way to reduce city temperatures, researchers say: reviving natural processes that cooled the Earth before the industrial era or before the building boom. Some of Singapore’s strategies to reduce excess heat may be seen by some as expensive, but according to the New York Times report, they are clear, straightforward, and less expensive than planning for floods or hurricanes, for example. It is clear that with record temperatures being broken around the world this summer, Singapore’s experiment to limit urban warming is gaining importance. Singapore has succeeded in integrating green spaces directly into buildings and encouraging the launch of roof gardens and vertical green facades. This is because tree leaves act as natural curtains, shading and insulating building structures from heat, reducing dependence on air conditioning. Singapore has experience painting the roofs of some buildings with light-coloured reflective paints, which absorb less heat and can reduce the temperature surrounding buildings by up to two degrees Celsius. (Image from the New York Times service)