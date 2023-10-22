“COP 28”… health and the religious dimension
The challenges have become clear and imminent for all countries and peoples of the world, especially the four major countries that are known to be responsible for huge amounts of gas emissions and, along with other industrialized countries, causing the phenomenon of climate warming.
In contrast to the challenges, there are duties whose frameworks are gradually being completed, whether for developed or developing countries. There is no longer any escape from confronting the problem created by man with his repeated and continuous abuses of nature, to the point where planet Earth is in danger, and with it human lives. This is what is at stake in the “COP28” conference hosted by the UAE starting at the end of next November, but its contribution went beyond providing the appropriate place for all parties, countries and companies, to meet, as it anticipated the events with a long process of consultation and negotiation with those concerned with the aim of producing solutions and initiatives, especially To activate what was previously agreed upon while words are still waiting for action.
A major event, Emirati and international, that our newspaper Al-Ittihad accompanied a few days ago in its eighteenth annual forum under the title “COP 28…the UAE’s message to save the planet.” The Emirati speakers in the various sessions, all of whom are specialized experts, showed the extent of interest in the climate file and its many interconnected details, as well as the depth of the state’s involvement in combating the phenomena of climate turmoil as one of the aspects of the comprehensive development policy that it followed throughout the previous decades until it reached the “Year of Sustainability,” which it chose as the slogan for all its economic activities. cultural and social during its preparations for COP 28.
The model available here is that the issue is not related to an international occasion that is held and dissolved, but rather that climate change is a global entitlement that requires an exceptional response with a new culture adopted by governments, institutions, groups and individuals.
One of the most prominent aspects of this response is the UAE’s commitment to establishing green infrastructure to support the “Climate Neutrality 2050 Strategy.” There will be a lot of new things at COP28, some of which relate to technologies in general or to artificial intelligence technology, which should prove its ability to be useful in devising the most effective solutions, especially for the countries and peoples most affected by the risks of climate change. This is one of the thorny issues faced by climate conferences in their latest editions, precisely because even if the major powers acknowledge their responsibility, they do not show a serious willingness to translate this recognition into compensation for losses and damages.
The effort expended in preparing for “COP 28” indicates that the UAE aspires to achieve a breakthrough in this file in particular, despite the headache of the ongoing controversy over the definition of what should and should not be compensated. It is also new that the UAE has worked to include the issue of health on the COP28 agenda, as two declarations will be signed on food and health as part of initiatives focused on improving people’s lives and livelihoods, as this is a vital factor contributing to dealing with climate dilemmas.
Perhaps another important element that can distinguish “COP 28” is the presence of spiritual leaders in this event, as Vatican circles said that Pope Francis would like to do so, and it is certain that an initiative like this will encourage other leaders to attend.
This may not affect the work of the conference, but it points to a religious dimension and role in stimulating climate awareness at all individual and social levels. Finally, it remains that “COP 28” is based, even before its launch, on a sure and solid foundation by holding it in a country that has worked and works to be a pioneer in responding to combating climate change, not only for its people, but for all peoples.
*Writer and political analyst – London
#COP #28.. #health #religious #dimension