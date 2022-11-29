Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía They will arrive in Lima on December 7th. The concert that was initially going to take place at the local Arena Perú will now take place at the National Stadium. Do you have everything ready for this tour event “Amantes Tour”?

If not, don’t worry! Below the data on the price of tickets, the sales site and other details.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy: what will happen to those who already have tickets?

Envero Producciones will respect the areas that are already sold out and will increase the capacity with new popular prices for the National Stadium.

“This show is going to bring together our history of the last nine years, in which songs have been the protagonists. Our house is going to be on the stage. We take on wonderful challenges at a technical level”, commented artist Mike Bahía.

Official statement from Envero Productions. Photo: Instagram

Tickets for the Mike Bahía and Greeicy concert in Lima

Tickets to enjoy this concert go on sale this Wednesday, November 30 at 10 am BCP users will have a 30% discount through the Teleticket platform. This discount will only be valid for 24 hours.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy will give a concert in Lima on December 7th. Photo: Instagram / Mike Bahía and Greeicy

Zones and prices:

West Grandstand: S/131.50

East Grandstand: S/131.50

Zones (extension of capacity):

VIP: S/285

Platinum: S/416

Mike Bahía and Greeicy concert in Lima: who will be the opening act?

Singer Nicole Favre will be in charge of welcoming you to the audience.

How long have Greeicy and Mike Bahía been together?

The couple of artists have been in a relationship for nearly 10 years and have a son from their union.