It was a chaotic morning for users of the Collective Transport System (STC) Metro of Mexico City, due to the fact that a section of the line 3 remained without operation.

It was the section of Green Indians to La Razawhich did not offer service to users, while de Tlatelolco to University yes it was working.

The foregoing originated from a review of a capital Metro train, reported through social networks the STC.

This occurred on the morning of this Tuesday, November 29, around 07:40 a.m. on the call ‘rush hour’.

System personnel worked to fully resume service on the call “yellow line”.

Due to the situation, in the stations of the line 3as well as in their different correspondences were presented crowds of peopleboth for the suspension of service in a sectionas for the Slow march of the convoys.

Normalized service in L3 of the CDMX Metro

the service was normalized on the line 3 of Meter of the Mexico City around 08:15, so all the seasons they operated in their wholereported the capital’s public transport.

The STC detailed that the progress of the trains is continuous, emphasized.