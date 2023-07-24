Sebastián Avellino’s gesture during the match between Universitario from Peru and Corinthians from Brazil.

The crossover between Universitario de Deportes from Peru and Corinthians from Brazil to access the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana could have been one more among many others, if it weren’t for the fact that one of its protagonists was confined for a week and a half in Brazil for having imitated a monkey. Last Tuesday, Corinthians eliminated the creams at the Monumental Stadium in Lima, after beating them in the two games of the series without mitigating, despite having fielded substitute players, mostly young promises. The result was predictable. The news, in reality, was the uncertainty around the physical trainer of the Peruvian club, the Uruguayan Sebastián Avellino Vargas. Not only because it was unknown how long his preventive detention would last in São Paulo, but because the matter had destabilized Universitario and his technical command, which was considering the idea of ​​resigning.

“If I can’t stand this situation, which is very hard, I have to be honest with them and with the club. Let other people be able to help better. For now I am getting it, supported by faith”, said the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, coach of the u, after a victory for the local tournament. On Thursday the unexpected happened: the Brazilian justice system, which had initially rejected a habeas corpus filed by Avellino’s defense, decided that the 43-year-old Uruguayan would respond to the legal process in freedom. Even with the power to return to Lima, rejoin his team, and give their statements by video call.

Judge Antonio María Patiño based his determination on the fact that, beyond his reprehensible action, Avellino does not pose a threat to society. “It does not remove the vile and disproportionate burden of the accused act, but it does not emanate from such an episode that the accused, upon provisional release, represents a danger to society or puts public order at risk”, indicates the decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo. According to the Uruguayan press, on Friday Fossati’s right-hand man was released from the Marcelo Pires da Silva penitentiary, picked up his passport, spoke with his family and was ready to return to Lima.

“I thank God because he heard the prayers, not only from us but from many people who have supported him,” said Fossati, with a face clearly different from that of recent days. Neither he nor the leaders of the University club have been able to apologize or show a firm attitude against racism. They haven’t even been able to utter the word. the u, In his statements, he has branded Avellino’s simulation as a “reaction”, putting his hands under his armpits and slouching slightly, due to the “verbal attacks” from the Corinthians bar.

Fossati, for his part, compared one of the celebrations of a Corinthians forward – he took off his shirt and showed it to the Peruvian bar in a provocative action, a carbon copy of what Messi did in a Spanish derby – with what Sebastián Avellino did, describing it as a “gesture”. “He laughs in the face and we put it down to the fact that he had never left the country. But there for a gesture they have a physical trainer in prison and here you have to excuse him because poor thing, he is young, ”he said on the verge of anger.

Racism is a crime in Brazil that does not admit of questioning. It is significant that since 2014 there is a body dedicated to monitoring acts of racism, homophobia, misogyny and xenophobia in stadiums called the Observatory on Racial Discrimination in Soccer. The penalty for cases of racial slander ranges from two to five years in prison. Tolerance is complicit, as well as endorsements without self-criticism.

