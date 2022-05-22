The authority said in a statement that the English citizen and his partner were taken to hospital and placed in an isolated room. And laboratory analyzes will show, on Monday, whether it is related to monkeypox.

Several Western countries have previously announced the detection of cases of this disease, including France, Germany, Britain, the United States, Spain, Canada and Sweden.

Monkeypox is a rare disease endemic to West Africa. Symptoms are usually fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash on the hands and face.