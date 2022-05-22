Kylian Mbappé’s decision to renew with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025known this Saturday, caused various reactions in Spanish football and especially in the environment of Real Madrid, the club that sounded strong as a possible destination for the French star.

The most vehement and most forceful reaction was that of the president of the Spanish LaLiga, Javier Tebas, who did not hide his great anger on Twitter. “What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappé with large amounts of money (to know where and how he pays them) after losing 700 million euros (739 million dollars) in recent seasons and having more 600 million euros (633 million dollars) of wage bill, is an INSULT to football. (PSG president Nasser) Al Khelafi is as dangerous as the Super League“, wrote.

The Spanish League announced hours later that it will file a “complaint” against Paris Saint-Germain to defend “the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability”, before UEFA, the administrative and tax authorities of France and before the competent bodies of the European Union.

media war

The news monopolized the portals of the main media in both countries. L’Equipe, the traditional French newspaper, dedicated its printed front page to breaking the news of the renovation with a dagger for Spain.

‘France 2-0 Spain’was the headline, referring to Lyon’s victory over Barça in the Women’s Champions League final, and Mbappé’s decision to stay at PSG and not go to Real Madrid.

“While the Lionesses win their eighth Champions League at Barça’s expense, Kylian Mbappé announces that he preferred to stay at PSG instead of going to Real Madrid,” L’Équipe said in the subtitle.

On the other side there was a response, the cover of the newspaper Marca was forceful criticizing the decision of the French player.

​

‘It takes a lot of class to play for Real Madrid,’ says its headline, along with the photo of the Frenchman wearing the renewal shirt that said 2025.

SPORTS

more sports news