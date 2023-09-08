The falcon and camel auctions at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023 witnessed a great turnout from the public, and the number of falcons sold in the two auctions last Wednesday and Thursday reached 140.

Falcon auctions are among the most prominent events in the exhibition, as they have succeeded in attracting falconers, hunting enthusiasts, and falcon breeders from across the region.

Great turnout for falcon and camel auctions at the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Hadi Al Mansouri, a member of the organizing committee of the auction, said that the falcon auctions at the Abu Dhabi Hunting Exhibition were able, over the past sessions, to dedicate themselves as an event that attracts falconers, falcon breeders and hunting enthusiasts from various countries of the region, thanks to the birds they offer, selected according to distinguished specifications.

In a related context, the camel auction at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023 witnessed a wide turnout from the public. Through the auction, male and female camels of the best and finest breeds, which have the ability to compete strongly in camel races, were displayed.

The auction was organized by the “Advanced Scientific Group” in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club.