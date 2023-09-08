A young Belgian motorcyclist spent two days seriously injured on a verge ten meters below the road after an accident on a highway in southern France. He endured the excruciating pain and crawled up to the hard shoulder with numerous fractures. An alert driver saw him there, as can be seen on images. ‘I thought it was a garbage bag, but suddenly I saw something moving.’

#Belgian #injured #highway #days #dashcam #images #show