Jenny Arias.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Jenny Arias.
Cycling and boxing increased the Colombian loot in the fairs.
The Colombian boxer Jenny Arias gave Colombia its seventh gold medal this Friday at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. It is the world runner-up’s first gold medal in the tournament.
Arias defeated, in the bantamweight category, the Brazilian Tatiana de Jesús, who had just defeated the Chilean Denisse Bravo in the semifinals, on points.
The Colombian overcame a start in which the Brazilian was surpassing her to finally win the gold in a split decision, 3-2.
In this Olympic cycle, Arias had also won gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Bolivarian Games, while in the South American Games she won the silver medal.
Cycling brings a new gold
Meanwhile, Lina Hernández and Lina Rojas achieved the eighth Colombian gold in Santiago 2023, by winning the madison test.
The Colombians relegated the Mexicans Yarely Salazar and Luz Daniela Gaxiola to second place, while the bronze went to the Americans Chloe Patrick and Colleen Gulick.
News in development.
SPORTS
