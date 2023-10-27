Manchester City is not having such an easy season this year. It is true that the club is second in the Premier League and is on a perfect path in the Champions League, however, the sporting sensations that Guardiola’s team offers are far from being the best and it seems that this has a simple and simple explanation. , the life and football of this team is not the same without the presence of magicians of the caliber and quality of Kevin de Bruyne and Gundogan.
More news about the transfer market
In Kevin’s case, he is injured and sooner or later he will be back on the field. As for Ilkay, Pep was aware that he would leave for Barcelona and that was why he searched by all means to sign Bellingham, without success. That being the case, Guardiola understands perfectly that he requires a magician to make the system work as it should again and has his sights set on the perfect replacement, Jamal Musiala.
From 90minya it was reported that Guardiola’s great desire is the great pearl of Bayern Munich and he would have asked the board to do everything in their power so that the German footballer opts for the champion team of all for the summer of 2024, considering that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool also dream of Musiala. The English team can overcome the barrier of 100 million euros to give Jamal the place that Bellingham rejected.
