It feels like she ended up in a bad movie. Unreal. But it really happens. Last Monday. Jasmine and a family friend drive to the airport in Paris. With her sister Selma (10) and brother Adam (8) in the back seat.

She already knows what the youngest two don’t know yet. That their father, Omar Boukherrouba from Lent, has lost the fight against the corona virus. He died on Sunday morning in the hospital of Oran in Algeria, where he was visiting family. He was buried there on Sunday afternoon.