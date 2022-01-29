Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) in conversation with Karl Lauterbach. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Is vaccination coming? The chancellor party SPD promotes it. But doubts are raised – starting with the job-related obligation. Even Scholz’ care officer warns.

Berlin/Cologne – The obligation to vaccinate remains a hot topic – even after the first orientation debate in the Bundestag. Voices of warning against the adoption of a possible general vaccination requirement are increasing. At the same time, professional representatives warn against the implementation of facility-related vaccination requirements from mid-March.

Vaccination dispute: Nursing Council urgently warns of work-related rules – even Scholz’s representative sees problems

This is what the President of the German Nursing Council, Christine Vogler, said mirror: “There is so little staff that we cannot afford that even a single person resigns,” Vogler told the news magazine. “If unvaccinated nurses are banned from working, the supply situation becomes more and more precarious.” Only recently, a survey revealed massive dissatisfaction with the working conditions among nurses.

Vogler found that dealing with the nursing staff during the pandemic did not make them feel valued. “We have cared for people with Corona from the beginning, regardless of whether masks or protective gowns were missing, even before there was a vaccination. Now, in political debates, nurses are being blamed for spreading the virus.” That is unspeakable.

The new care agent of the federal government, Claudia Moll, warned mirror also, “nurses may feel like they are the nation’s scapegoats.” The virologist Alexander Kekulé recently spoke out in favor of postponing the introduction in view of the omicron variant. However, the house of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to stick to the plans.

Vaccination: Debate continues – Bosbach warns of failure before the Constitutional Court

The general obligation to vaccinate would go even further. The Bundestag should pass a regulation without the pressure of a parliamentary group. Most recently, three possible drafts emerged in Parliament: Firstly, compulsory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18, secondly, a combination of compulsory advice and compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 and thirdly, a complete rejection of all compulsory vaccination plans.

The former CDU MP and lawyer Wolfgang Bosbach was “more than skeptical” on Friday in the videocast “19 – the boss visit” that a general vaccination requirement would exist before the constitutional court in Karlsruhe. He put the chances of a regulation only for risk groups at “50+”. The virologist Hendrick Streeck was also very cautious on ZDF with a view to the plans*. He sees a general obligation to vaccinate “very skeptically”. There are other ways to get rid of the virus.

Corona vaccination obligation: Ciesek sees less protection against infection at Omikron – Lauterbach defends plans

The Omicron variant* could also fundamentally change the situation in terms of compulsory vaccination: Streeck’s colleague Sandra Ciesek explained on Friday that Omicron is really so much more infectious than Delta, was virologically “not clear at all”, said Ciesek, “rather unlikely”. The fact that more people are getting infected is more due to “the fact that the virus finds many more victims”: At Delta, the virus was “blocked” better by those who were vaccinated, those who were vaccinated and boosted were also infected with Omicron, which is why the virus can now do better again circulate. This point could also become relevant for the debate.

Above all, the chancellor party SPD continued to vehemently defend the general obligation to vaccinate. Lauterbach explained on Thursday evening in the ZDF talk “Maybrit Illner”* that he was in favor of compulsory vaccination from the age of 18. Compromises are not required now: “I don’t have to think about a compromise if there can still be a good solution.” In the Bundestag debate, SPD parliamentary group leader Dagmar Schmidt advocated compulsory vaccination from the age of 18: All adults should be included, ” so that everyone is in solidarity with everyone”. Till Steffen from the Greens said it was no small intervention. “But it is a much greater impertinence that necessary operations have to be postponed.”

The background: It seems indisputable that vaccinations greatly reduce the risk of severe corona courses. In view of the infection potential of the Omicron variant, the dispute over the obligation to vaccinate could now narrow down to the question of whether this protection for those affected by the obligation to vaccinate and the associated relief for the health system justifies the decree – or whether the increase in the risk of infection for those who have been vaccinated as well makes state intervention impossible from a legal point of view or disproportionate in practice. Another problem could be the largely unclear implementation of the obligation.

Survey: Vaccination popular among people in Germany – but citizens do not believe in implementation

The current data on the mood of the population seems strange: In the new ZDF “Politbarometer”*, 62 percent of the participants spoke out in favor of the obligation, as the broadcaster announced on Friday. 36 percent rejected such a requirement. At the same time, only 39 percent believed that compulsory vaccination would actually be introduced – 59 percent assumed that this would not happen.

Meanwhile, the interior ministers warned against taking part in unauthorized corona demos – these, too, recently focused on compulsory vaccination. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) said with regard to the protests: “It is indeed the case that it is increasing, and what is also increasing are the right-wing extremist situations on site.”

Among the protesters are conspiracy theorists – but also people who are against compulsory vaccination, “and that is their right too”. However, it can be observed that right-wing extremists are increasingly abusing the displeasure for their own purposes*. It is about a “rebellion against the state”. (fn/dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.