Zandvoort brings good luck once again to Pierre Gaslyat least judging by the qualifying results for the Dutch GP in a moment that is not particularly easy for theAlpineLast year the French driver achieved his first podium with the Enstone-based manufacturer, while for tomorrow’s race the former AlphaTauri driver will start from tenth position on the grid, ninth if Alexander Albon’s disqualification for the irregular bottom of his Williams were to be announced.

A positive result for both Gasly and the new Team Principal Oliver Oakes, making his debut in this role right from the Zandvoort weekend: “I’m very satisfied with today’s effort. – commented the Frenchman – before qualifying It was clear that we would face a challenge to get from Q1 to Q2especially after a Friday of difficult tests. We finally reached Q3 and I’m happy.. We have almost got the maximum out of the car. We lost a bit of lap time in Q3 but despite that we are in the top 10 and have put ourselves in a good position to fight for points. We know that tomorrow we have a battle with Hamilton and Sainz who start behind us. It will be a difficult race, but we will be ready. We just have to try to keep up with the cars that start in front of us. If we can score points it will be fantastic and that is the goal.”

Gasly therefore smiles and prepares himself with optimism for tomorrow’s race with sensations that cannot be compared to those of his teammate. Esteban Ocon, only 17th: “It’s been a disappointing weekend – he admitted – I struggled with the car set-up, regardless of the conditions, and had very poor grip. Unfortunately, I couldn’t put together a fast enough lap today. We need to make sure we are in a solid position and keep the positive momentum from before the summer break. Tomorrow we will be in a difficult position on the grid to get where we want to be, considering I will start from P17 and the nature of the Zandvoort track. Hopefully we can take some useful data from today’s race, learn from it and push hard tomorrow, where we aim to be more competitive.”