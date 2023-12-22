Al Dhafra (Al-Ittihad)

The curtain came down on the camel races, within the Liwa International Festival 2024, with strong and large participation of camel owners, from the region, and on the race track, in the Tal Mereb area, which hosted 16 rounds of competitions for camels and their various categories.

In the Haqaqiq Abkar race, “Samha” by owner Mubarak Al Ameri achieved first place, “Nujood” by Muhammad Saeed Al Marar second, and “Mayassa” by Abdullah Saleh Al Qamzi third, and in the Al Qaadan race, “Adeem” by Abdul Aziz Al Qaidi achieved first place, followed by “Al Wahaq.” » by Sari Saghir Al-Amiri, “Nayef” by Hamad Saif Al-Ghafli, and in the Haqaqiq Abkar round, first place went to “Diplomacy” by Muhammad Al-Eid Al-Harsousi, second place to “Rabat” by Faraj Muhammad bin Hamouda Al-Dhaheri, and “Attack” by Saeed Rashid Joaan Al-Shamsi in the center. the third.

In the fourth round, Qadan Haqaqiq, “Mabad” by Salem Hamad Salem Al Owaisi, won first place, “Arsan” by Nasser Salem Al Mansouri, came in second, and “Mayhab” by Hamad Kalfut Al Mazrouei, in third place, and in the fifth half, first place went to “Mutafiyya” by Ahmed Al Nuaimi, and “ Al-Reem” by Ali Butti Al-Ghafli, second, and “Mikhail” by Ahmed Saeed Al-Rumaithi, third.

In the sixth half, first place went to “Jalmud” by Ahmed Al-Ghafli, then “Azzam” by Salem Suhail Nakhirat Al-Amiri, and “Munhi” by Saif Ali Maran Al-Dhaheri, and in the seventh half, “Shawaheen” by Salim Saeed Al-Zari took first place, then “Chivalry” by Muhammad Maktoum Al-Junaibi, and “Al-Hakimah” by Hamad Al-Luwai’ Al-Amiri. In the eighth half, “Awesome” by Abdullah Sobeih Al-Rashidi snatched first place, followed by “Al-Muttahed” by Hadaf Muhammad Butti Al-Mansouri, and “Ained” by Saeed Nasser Jadid Al-Mansouri.

In the rounds of encounters, “Injaz” by Ghanem Hamad Al Mansouri won the first half, then “Rahiya” by Hamdan Al Ramli Al Ameri, and “Samsh” by Muhammad Saeed Al Mansouri, and in the second half, “Dhari” by Amer Al Mansouri won first place, followed by “Al Hadhar” by Saeed Bin Hatham. Al-Amiri, and “Ramas” by Ghanem Hamad bin Nas Al-Mansouri. In the third round, “Jalmudah” by Thamer Saif Al-Marar won first place, then “Al-Wathba” by Sultan Al-Mansouri, and “Al-Rabha” by Ahmed Mubarak Al-Ketbi, and in the fourth round, “Ghazi” took first place. » by Ahmed Obaid Mubarak Al-Ketbi, followed by “Al-Sarami” by Abdullah Al-Kathiri, and “Al-Taghi” by Saif Al-Amiri. In the fifth round, first place went to “Shadeeda” by Nasser Saeed Al-Mansouri, then “Hadath” by Ali Salim Al-Wahaibi, and “Al-Nahda” by Suhail Al-Amiri. In the sixth half, “The Dheeb” by Ali Amer Al Ghufaili took first place, followed by “Samran” by Musabah Saeed Al Rashidi, and “The Pilot” by Awad Abdullah Al Mazrouei. In the seventh half, first place went to “Jamila” by Ahmed Obaid Al Ketbi, then “Al Dhabi.” » by Hamad Saeed Al Kathiri, and “Awtar” by Saeed Al Ameri, and in the eighth round, first place was achieved by “Raid” by Salim Saeed Al Zarei, followed by “Mahaul” by Ali Amer Al Ghufaili, and “Al Mutahid” by Saeed Hadil Al Mansouri.

At the end, the winners were honored by Hamdan Al Mazrouei, General Manager of Liwa Sports Club, Ahmed Salem Al Hameli, member of the club’s Board of Directors, Saeed Al Muhairi, Director of the Specific Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mohammed Ali Al Mazrouei, member of the organizing committee, and Dr. Saeed Mohsen Hafeez Al Mazrouei, field supervisor. Al Dhafra region for camel racing.

The activities of the Liwa International Festival 2024 continue, with the start of the sixteenth day, today, and the continuation of the car drift races, which enter their second day on the Mareb Circuit designated for drifting, and have received great popularity and interest in this strong tournament, with the participation of a large number of professionals.