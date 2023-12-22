Taking home a bottle of Bacardi rum from the office has cost a Jumbo employee dearly. The supermarket chain saw her action as theft and immediately released the woman after a short investigation. The employee challenged her sudden departure in court, but without success. She now has to pay Jumbo hundreds of euros.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
13:25
