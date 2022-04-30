Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Split

Sessions in the UK House of Commons can apparently be boring: a Tory MP was caught using mobile phone porn during them. Now he resigned.

Update from April 30, 5:48 p.m: “I think I must have been completely out of my spirits,” Conservative MP Neil Parish said BBC on Saturday. He was suspended on Friday after being spotted by other MPs watching porn in the British House of Commons. He now admitted this and resigned.

He spoke in great detail in BBC-Interview about the incident: The time when he watched the porn was a “crazy moment and also completely wrong”. He originally accidentally ended up on the porn website while searching for tractors on the internet. A former farmer, Parish most recently chaired the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee in Parliament.

Great Britain: New scandal – MP talks about his “true crime”

Instead of the tractors page, he “stumbled upon another site with a similar name and I looked around for a while, which I shouldn’t have done,” he said.

“My biggest crime is that I came back a second time on another occasion and that was on purpose,” the Conservative continued. As he was waiting in the House of Commons to cast his vote in a vote, he went back to the website.

And then he also reveals the last details: Contrary to some reports, he did not want his colleagues in Parliament to see what he was doing, Parish emphasized. “I didn’t want to make sure people saw that. In fact, I’ve tried quite the opposite.”

UK: MP from Johnson’s party caught using porn in House of Commons

First report from April 29, 6:05 p.m: LONDON – In Great Britain there is renewed fuss about the misconduct of a politician. This time, however, it is not Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is affected, but a member of the British House of Commons. Tory Representative Neil Parish has apparently been caught consuming porn on his smartphone during a meeting.

A spokeswoman for Tory faction leader Chris Heaton-Harris explained that the 65-year-old finally reported himself to the responsible committee about the allegations. Parish, who has been a Member of the House of Commons since 2010, is reportedly being expelled from the group pending the completion of the inquiries.

UK: MP caught watching porn – Johnson enraged

The allegations initially came from female Tory MPs and became known a few days ago. The parliamentarians had stated that they had caught one of their party colleagues in the plenary hall watching porn on his mobile phone. Initially, however, no name was mentioned in media reports.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Johnson, who himself is at odds with the judiciary and the opposition, has also commented on the scandal. He is outraged and criticizes the alleged behavior as “obviously unacceptable”.

Female Tory MPs say they saw a colleague in the Chamber watching porn on his mobile phone. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

UK House of Commons: Tory MP and ex-EU MP caught watching porn

With the UK local and regional elections approaching (May 5, 2022), the hustle and bustle comes inconveniently for the polarizing Johnson, who himself is being pilloried for violating Corona rules (“Partygate”).

Neil Parish is a member of the UK House of Commons, the second chamber of Parliament, for Tiverton and Honiton, Devon, and holds the position of Chair of the Environment and Agriculture Committee. The conservative politician also sat in the European Parliament between 2001 and 2009. (PF with dpa)