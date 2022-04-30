The vice president of the hotel business association (Hostetur), José María Cano Villar, died this Saturday of a cardiorespiratory arrest while participating in a regatta in front of La Manga del Mar Menor, according to sources close to the case. The 73-year-old man was in the company of his children. Despite attempts by his relatives to revive him, he finally died.

The 112 received a call from a boat alerting that a crew member had suffered a stoppage two miles from the coast. They were heading to Puerto de Tomas Maestre and on the way they were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

José María Cano, in a file image. /



Juan Carlos Campoy



Immediately, the Coordinating Physician of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 gave him the appropriate instructions to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation, at the same time that a health unit was sent to the gas station area of ​​the Port of Tomas Maestre, indicated point of contact with the boat that was transporting the affected person. The paramedics were ultimately unable to do anything to save his life, despite continued resuscitation attempts.