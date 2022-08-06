Aleix Espargarò he was the fastest in the third free practice session of the MotoGP in the British Grand Prix. At Silverstone, Aprilia has been cradling great ambitions since the eve and, in addition to the best time of Fabio Quartararo’s pursuer in the standings of 1’58 ″ 254, the Noale house also recorded the fifth position of Maverick Vinales.

Between the two RS-GPs we find the three Ducatis of Jorge Martin, Jack Miller and Johann Zarco, who was flying on the last lap only to run into a front closure at the Village corner. They complete the list of qualified drivers for Q2 Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Alex Rins.

Nothing to do for Marco Bezzecchi, eleventh, ed Enea Bastianini, 12th. All Hondas and KTMs are also out of the top-10.

MotoGP | Great Britain GP 2022, Free Practice 3 classification