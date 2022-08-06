Milan awakens in yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine. In the Lombard capital, the advertising signs and Vela trucks do not go unnoticed, showing a poster with the words ‘Credo’, on a yellow or blue background. The combination with the national colors of Kiev is immediate, but someone points out that the city has been carpeted just now that the electoral campaign for the political elections has started. A thriller that suggests an electoral stunt or a campaign in favor of the country invaded by Russia, with a reference to religious ‘creed’.