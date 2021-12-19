Graziano Rossi is under observation in the neurology department of the Fano Hospital: conditions not serious, as it transpires, but is kept under observation

Graziano Rossi hospitalized. The father of the 9-time world champion Valentino has been hospitalized in the Neurology department of the Marche Nord hospital in Fano since Saturday afternoon. His condition, according to ‘Il Resto del Carlino’, would not be serious, but doctors have decided to keep him under observation anyway.

green code – The 67-year-old parent of the most famous rider of the MotoGP circus arrived at Santa Croce di Fano by ambulance, after a first visit to the Pesaro hospital from which the transfer was then ordered to Fano, in the department recently directed by Dr. Francesco. Logullo. Graziano Rossi’s conditions would not be serious: he entered with a green code, which concerns patients with a lesser degree of urgency, such as injuries or symptoms that do not affect vital functions, but still need to receive treatment.

next days – In the next few days, the clinical picture of Valentino Rossi’s father will become clearer, to whom he passed on his passion for motorcycles from an early age, laying the foundations for his legend to grow. Graziano, born in 1954, in fact raced in the world championship between 1977 and 1982 with a balance of three victories and a 3rd place in the 1979 world championship in 250. Good driver, stopped in his career by a bad accident, in 1982: he then channeled his penchant for speed in rallies, at an amateur level, and cultivated a passion for drifting.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 14:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Graziano #Rossi #hospital #Valentinos #father #hospitalized #Fano