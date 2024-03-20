Nicola Gratteri: “The bosses continue to rule even from prison. I'll reveal the system to you”

Nicholas Gratteri raises yet another alarm relating to prisons Italian. The prosecutor of Naples reveals the system that allows mafia bosses to continue to command even once arrested. “In 19 penitentiaries – says Gratteri and reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano – there is the possibility of introduce cell phones and this allows the leaders of criminal organizations to continue threaten and give orders outside. This way they manage to evade detention.” Gratteri goes into even more detail. “They lurk in every prison an average of 100 mobile phonesthey enter via drones hyper-technological along with drugs and weapons”. Disavowing the now famous declaration of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio: “A real mafioso doesn't speak nor to telephonenor on the cell phone because he knows that the trojannor in the open countryside because there are managers“.

And the mafias – continues Il Fatto – they also profit from this trafficcomplete with price list: 1,000 euros to introduce a smartphone250 euros for a SIM, 7,000 euros half a kilo of grass it's a pistol “10 thousand euros”. Some recent Sicilian investigations demonstrate that cell phones and prison are a constant combination. Last November, the penitentiary police Agrigentina blocked a drone it was carrying 8 cell phones inside the “Pasquale Di Lorenzo” prison (Agrigento). It was the third attempt, after March and mid-October. In the cells of the Enna penitentiary, hidden between the walls4 cell phones were found, while last May at “Pietro Cernili” (Trapani), the penitentiary found numerous micro cell phones, USB adapters and memory cards. 4 other smartphones were hidden inside the toilet of the cells of the “Pagliarelli” in Palermo.