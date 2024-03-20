Stellantis invests in the safety of its vehicles and in improving the performance of the so-called ADAS, driver assistance systems. And it does so by giving financial support SteerLight: the Italian-French group, through its venture capital fund Stellantis Venture, announced that it has in fact invested in the company that has developed a new generation of sensing technologies LiDAR high performance.

LiDAR technology

The SteerLight LiDAR solution uses the photonic technology of silicon, through the integration of a universal semiconductor material with high-speed optical connectivity. According to what we read in a note signed by Stellantis, the system detects the surrounding environment in a three-dimensional way with a resolution and precision never achieved before, and at the same time guarantees lower production costs compared to the LiDAR systems currently available. In short, according to the group led by Carlos Tavares, another step forward towards automated driving.

Stellantis Investments

“Identifying innovative technologies that provide added value to our customers at scale is a crucial point of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan – said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering & Technology Officer of Stellantis – Improvements in autonomous driving remain a priority for Stellantis. Thanks to SteerLight's revolutionary technology, it will now be possible expand and improve ADAS applications“.

Towards autonomous driving

His words were followed by those of Francois Simoens, co-founder and CEO of SteerLight: “We think the recognition of our technology by Stellantis Ventures is really important, because it allows us to widely adopt LiDAR for industrial and mobility applications. LiDAR is critical to supporting new services in the automotive industry, and we look forward to working together with Stellantis to make advance the next generation of vehicles“.