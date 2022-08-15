We know that each person’s way of writing is like his or her fingerprint: it is unique, with its own characteristics and traits

Across the test of graphology you will be able to decipher what your handwriting and signature say about you. We know that each person’s way of writing is like his or her fingerprint: it is unique, with its own characteristics and traits. Only an expert will be able to decipher the meaning that your personality and mood attach to your jokes.

There graphology it is useful for discovering the depths of each personality, with its strengths and weaknesses. This is why it is used a lot in job interviews. When trying to imitate a letter or signature, the fraud does not go unnoticed by an expert graphologist, as some traits that appear natural on the person are very difficult to reproduce.

Graphologists value the writing in general, like every letter, word and even the remaining spaces. We can refer to generic assessments, for example, that a rounded letter represents a calm and passive person. However, there are many aspects that are analyzed in a graphology test. The letters, their shapes, the pressure the person exerts on the paper, the direction of the strokes… all this influences the analysis.

The graphology test provides data on your personality

For a complete personality analysis, a graphology expert must take into account some aspects. The first is the font size. In graphology, the first thing that is taken into consideration is the size of the letter. This is very significant when analyzing the subject’s personality. For example, large and outgoing personalities tend to write in large letters, and shy and introverted people prefer to write in small letters. If you have a writing of medium size, it shows a great ability to concentrate.

Other aspects that are considered in graphology are the pressure with the pencil and lowercase or capital letters. In the first case, it must be said that graphology is aware of pressure exercised by the person when writing. While very strong pressure with the pen can suggest tension and anger, moderate pressure with the pen is a sign of commitment. In the second case, however, in a graphological investigation, if the letters lowercase but some capital letters are interspersed, denoting a certain disloyalty or perhaps indecision.

Pointed letters, on the other hand, indicate one person intelligent who could hold back his aggression. Rounded letters indicate creativity and artistry. The slant of the letter determines the mood; a lean to the right means that you are optimistic and like to meet new people, while a lean to the left means that you prefer to remain neutral and tend to get depressed. These are just some of the features which are taken into consideration during a graphology analysis .; obviously there are many others. Have fun finding out who you are based on your writing.