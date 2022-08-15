Monday, August 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | The price of electricity rose to a new record in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

The reference price of electricity in Germany has doubled in the last two months.

Power the price in Germany rose to a new record on Monday, as the price of natural gas continued its rise in recent weeks.

News agency Bloomberg by The next year’s price of electricity in Germany, which is used as Germany’s reference price, rose on Monday by a maximum of 3.2 percent to 475 euros per megawatt hour on the German European Energy Exchange electricity exchange.

The price of the derivative has doubled in the past two months and is six times higher than this time last year.

Concerns that the European market will not get enough natural gas for the winter heating season are raising the price of electricity to new records. At the same time, electricity production in French nuclear power plants is extremely low, which also weighs on the electricity supply prospects.

In the short term, electricity production will be tested by the heat wave and drought in Europe.

See also  Hockey Markus Granlund’s big day is coming soon - and an almost eternal dream will come true

Power there are no clear signs of the price increase calming down, estimates the Danish electricity company Energi Danmark.

In its morning review, the Danish company estimates that the price of electricity will continue to rise this week, unless the market receives news that eases price pressure, especially about gas.

The price of gas used as a reference price for natural gas in Europe and delivered next month in the Netherlands rose by a maximum of 3.9 percent in Amsterdam on Monday.

#Energy #price #electricity #rose #record #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nationwide mask requirement from autumn? Dispute flares up between Lauterbach and Merz – “On suspicion”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.