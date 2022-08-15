Energy | The price of electricity rose to a new record in Germany

The reference price of electricity in Germany has doubled in the last two months.

Power the price in Germany rose to a new record on Monday, as the price of natural gas continued its rise in recent weeks.

News agency Bloomberg by The next year’s price of electricity in Germany, which is used as Germany’s reference price, rose on Monday by a maximum of 3.2 percent to 475 euros per megawatt hour on the German European Energy Exchange electricity exchange.

The price of the derivative has doubled in the past two months and is six times higher than this time last year.

Concerns that the European market will not get enough natural gas for the winter heating season are raising the price of electricity to new records. At the same time, electricity production in French nuclear power plants is extremely low, which also weighs on the electricity supply prospects.

In the short term, electricity production will be tested by the heat wave and drought in Europe.

Power there are no clear signs of the price increase calming down, estimates the Danish electricity company Energi Danmark.

In its morning review, the Danish company estimates that the price of electricity will continue to rise this week, unless the market receives news that eases price pressure, especially about gas.

The price of gas used as a reference price for natural gas in Europe and delivered next month in the Netherlands rose by a maximum of 3.9 percent in Amsterdam on Monday.