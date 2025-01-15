The day arrived. This Wednesday, October 15, will be remembered for being the beginning of the end of decades of pollution, asphalt and noise on the A-5, five feet from the facades of thousands of neighbors. Specifically, since this morning traffic has been interrupted in the four lanes near the median in order to tear it down. This first action aims to convert the eight lanes of the highway into a uniform platform that will allow two lanes to be maintained in each direction for the two years that the works will last.

Apart from the reduction of lanes, drivers will also have to reduce their speed and, during all these works, the maximum road speed in the work zone decreases from 70 km/h to 50 km/h. Since Saturday, Previous work has been carried out to ‘level the ground’. On Saturday itself, the demolition of expropriated buildings on the banks of Paseo de Extremadura was carried out. Specifically, the blocks with numbers 321, 323 and 325 have been torn down and are two-story blocks with smaller annexed buildings.

Once the weekend was over, during the night of Monday, January 13, preliminary work was carried out at night, such as painting the lanes that will be maintained in yellow, moving canopies or diverting pedestrian routes. Now the moment of truth begins and all eyes are on the development of traffic on the highway during this day, which will be affected until the end of 2026.

Mobility plan, future Southwest Green Walk, ‘cut and cover’ burial technique and alternative routes to the A-5. Carlos G. Kindelán





In response to the reduction of road capacity by half, the Madrid City Council together with the Community and the Ministry of Transport They have designed a mobility plan to alleviate traffic jams . This plan is based on the reinforcement of EMT, Cercanías and Metro places. For their part, interurban buses will make their trips to and from Cuatro Vientos and two shuttles will be launched between Cuatro Vientos and Plaza Elíptica and between Cuatro Vientos and Aluche. A circular line is also enabled between Batán and Lucero with three buses and 960 seats per hour.

In this plan, a series of alternative routes for private transportation are outlined that seek to alleviate the impact on drivers. Specifically, The A-5R highway becomes a fundamental route to redirect the flow of cars through its connection with the M-40, allowing alternate accesses to the M-503 and the M-30 south through the A-42. The plan also recommends leaving from Madrid through the connection of the A-5 with the M-30 south through the A-42 or the Vía Lusitana and from there to the M-40 or even through the General Ricardos exit to reach Avenida de los Poblados.