Nadia, grandmother of the young Nahel, killed by the French police: “To people who are breaking things, I say: ‘Stop it’”. | Photo: Playback/BFMTV

The grandmother of Nahel M., the minor killed by the police at a police station in Nanterre, asked this Sunday (2) that they stop using her late grandson as a pretext to sow violence, in reference to the disturbances that France has experienced in the last five years. days.

“To people who are breaking things, I say, ‘Stop it.’ They are doing this with Nahel as a pretext. No, people should stop. They shouldn’t break windows, they shouldn’t loot schools,” said the victim’s grandmother, identified as Nadia, in statements to the BFM television channel.

She also stated that the rioters are using her grandson’s death as a “pretext” and between tears stressed that the young man is already dead and that neither the schools, nor the vehicles nor the buses that are being vandalized are to blame. “I trust in justice,” added the dead youth’s grandmother, aged 17 and of Arab descent.

During the night of yesterday (1st), at least 719 people were arrested, 45 police officers were injured, 871 fires were recorded on public roads and damage to 74 buildings, according to the last official balance available. Despite the still high numbers, the French Ministry of the Interior confirmed that this night was quieter than the previous ones, even with the riots in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, on the southern outskirts of Paris, where individuals entered with a burning car. at the mayor’s house.