After the due revisions of the over 1200 potential track limits signals to the marshals during the 71 laps of the race, the classification of the Austrian Grand Prix changes. In fact, eight drivers were awarded a penalty after the checkered flag: Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon, Esteban Ocon, Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda.

The stewards explained that four passes over the white line correspond to a five-second penalty, while the fifth will trigger a ten-second penalty. Due to the high number of infringements committed during the race, a sort of counter reset was applied after reaching five track limit episodes, allowing each driver to start “from scratch”.

In this way the subsequent penalty would not have been applied to the sixth infraction overall, but to the eighth. Therefore, after the counter was reset, a further five-second penalty would only be applied after four more passes over the white line, which would turn into fifth (tenth overall) in ten seconds.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, and the rest of the cars at the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For example, Carlos Sainz was penalized with an additional ten second penalty (on top of the five second penalty already served in the race) for exceeding the track limits on six occasions during the Grand Prix, with the penalty triggered on the fifth overall infraction. The Spaniard thus drops from fourth to sixth place in the final standings, while Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso climb up to fourth and fifth position respectively.

Lewis Hamilton, who had originally finished in seventh place, was also penalized by ten seconds and slipped to eighth place, behind his teammate. The same fate also for Pierre Gasly with the Alpine, who had to give up ninth place to Lance Stroll after suffering a ten second penalty.

Outside the points, Alex Albon (10 seconds, remained eleventh), Logan Sargeant (10 seconds, remained thirteenth), Nyck De Vries (15 seconds, dropped to seventeenth position), Yuki Tsunoda (5 seconds, climbed to last place) and Esteban Ocon. The transalpine member of the Alpine team received 4 separate sanctions for a total amount of thirty seconds of penalty which make him slip from twelfth to fourteenth place in the final standings.

Below are all the penalties assigned after the revisions:

Pilot Penalty Carlos Sainz 10 seconds Lewis Hamilton 10 seconds Pierre Gasly 10 seconds Alexander Albon 10 seconds Esteban Ocon 5 seconds Esteban Ocon 10 seconds Esteban Ocon 5 seconds Esteban Ocon 10 seconds Logan Sargeant 10 seconds Nyck de Vries 10 seconds Nyck de Vries 5 seconds Yuki Tsunoda 5 seconds