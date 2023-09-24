Ka winner in the duel between the European Cup starters: In an intense battle of attrition, Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg finished goalless at the end of the fifth matchday in the Bundesliga. After the fourth draw in a row in front of 55,800 spectators, the Hessians remain unbeaten this season and are in eighth place in the table with seven points. Directly behind them are the Breisgauers with the same points.

Under the eyes of the new national coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was officially introduced as Hansi Flick’s successor on Friday, Mario Götze initially only sat on the bench at Eintracht. “Mario played for a very long time. That’s why I wouldn’t make it too big of a deal that he’s out now,” said Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller before kick-off about the former world champion’s unusual substitute role.

National goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was able to distinguish himself right from the start with a header from Ritsu Doan. However, it remained Freiburg’s only dangerous action for a long time, with defender Manuel Gulde having to pass shortly before the start due to circulatory problems and being replaced by Kiliann Sildillia.

“It’s a fact and it’s obvious that we don’t score enough goals,” said Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on DAZN after the game: “We have to work on that. The problem we have up front is that we’re not that efficient and “The last few passes don’t arrive, that’s what’s going on.” Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter said: “It wasn’t a treat for the neutral spectator. We had a few half chances, Frankfurt too.”







Tricky scene

Frankfurt was the more active team at the start, but was hardly able to create any compelling chances. The best opportunity came from Fares Chaibi, whose shot was deflected by SC goalkeeper Noah Atubolu for a corner. Shortly before, the home team had vehemently called for a penalty after Lukas Kübler hit Aurelio Buta in the penalty area, but referee Felix Zwayer’s whistle remained silent.

Shortly before the break things got tricky again when Zwayer tried to get video evidence of a possible red card after a foul by junior Dinah Ebimbe on Sildillia. According to the TV images, the experienced FIFA referee left the Frankfurter with the initial warning.

The Hessians started the second half with their greatest opportunity to date when Omar Marmoush’s low shot was denied by Atubolu, who reacted strongly. On the other side, Freiburg’s two half-chances also failed to lead to success. By bringing in Götze, Eintracht increased the pressure on the offensive, but the visitors’ defense remained solid and hardly allowed anything to happen. Frankfurt’s attacking efforts usually ended just outside the opponent’s penalty area.







The only time things got heated in the final phase was a pack formation in which Trapp and Maximilian Eggestein clashed intensely. Both received a yellow card for this. A goal by Junior Adamu in stoppage time was disallowed for offside. The cheers of the team and the Freiburg supporters only lasted a short time.