Artificial Intelligence (AI) applied to the generation of images is something very present today, and this time someone decided to apply it to the popular characters of the game of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Who did it was AaronGNP, who shared through Reddit a series of images that have amazed the players. What happens is that he took the designs of this title in its original version that came out in October 2004.

That is, the one that came out on the PlayStation 2. But it did not directly extract the 3D models, but only took screenshots of the faces of the characters from GTA: San Andreas.

He then used various tools to enhance them and generate realistic-looking images of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson, the protagonist of the Rockstar Games game. Likewise, from Big Smoke, Sean ‘Sweet’ Johnson, Ryder, Cesar Vialpando and more characters.

Carl ‘C.J.’ Johnson

On the topic on Reddit where AaronGNP posted the result of his work, he shared detailed instructions of the entire process he carried out with the images of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

This can serve as a guide for people who want to replicate his work with some other game. But it is necessary to have a certain technical level to understand the process that went through and resulted in these incredible images.

Sean ‘Sweet’ Johnson

What Artificial Intelligence software was applied to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas?

As shared by AaronGNP to recreate the screenshots of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with Artificial Intelligence and great realism used ControlNet, Img2Img and Realistic Vision.

The first is a neural network framework based on the Stable Diffusion AI engine that creates images from text or based on those provided by the user. ControlNet modifies the Stable Diffusion output adjusted for various conditions.

Big Smoke

Officer Tenpenny

Woozie

Katherine

Img2Img, on the other hand, is a Stable Diffusion sampling script that generates a new image based on an original that still features provided elements within a text indicator.

ryder

The Truth

Mike Toreno

Cesar Vialpando

As for Realistic Vision, it is separate software that adds a dose of realism to the images taken. So it was quite a process that this person went through to obtain these spectacular and attention-grabbing results.

In addition to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas We have more video game information at EarthGamer.