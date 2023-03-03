Ruined work of art

“When I arrived at Ferrari it was like a ruined work of art”. With these words Jean Todt described to the French newspaper The Team his difficult arrival at the helm of the Maranello team, which took place in 1993. The French manager would not be able to transform the Scuderia into a real contender for the title until 1997. In the meantime, however, a year earlier, Michael had also arrived in Italy Schumacher. Over the years, the two have transformed the simple manager-rider relationship into a very close friendship. The merit was also of the firmness shown by the German Kaiser in defending his boss from the fierce criticism of the Italian press.

“If Jean leaves, I will leave too”

Famous is an anecdote told by Todt himself, dating back to the ‘hot’ summer of ’96: “In the beginning there was nothing but mutual respect. He had asked to have a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if I left too. In 1996 – revealed Todt – there was a rumor that I was going to be kicked out. Reporters reported this to Michael who replied: ‘If Jean leaves, I’ll leave too’“. Since then Todt’s position at Ferrari was sealed off for over a decade.

The Invincible

It seems almost impossible to think so now that Ferrari is entering its 16th consecutive year with no world titles won, but then came an era, now some 20 years away, in which Sundays for Formula 1 enthusiasts were characterized by a only question: “Will anyone be able to beat the redhead?”. Between 1999 and 2004, the Maranello team rewrote the history of the Circus, winning six Constructors’ titles and five consecutive Drivers’ titles. Numbers surpassed only by the triumphs of Mercedes between 2014 and 2021. The creator of that era of Ferrari domination at the beginning of the new millennium was precisely the pairing Todt-Schumacher.

Ferrarista forever

In his career in the world of motorsport – both before and after Ferrari – Todt occupied roles of absolute prestige, dragging Peugeot to dominate the world of rallies and reaching the presidency of the FIA, which he held for 12 years. However, his name, more than anything else, is linked to the triumphs experienced with the Scuderia par excellence. “I left Ferrari for good on April 1, 2009, but not a day goes by without people reminding me that I have a lifelong bond with Ferrari. Much of my fame comes from the Scuderia“, Todt himself finally acknowledged.