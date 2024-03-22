Opponent María Corina Machado announced during a press conference held in Venezuela this Friday (22) her replacement for the presidential contest scheduled to take place on July 28.

Corina Machado, whose party and campaign members are imprisoned, was disqualified from running for public office last year by the General Comptroller of Venezuela for alleged involvement in “irregularities”. Her disqualification was confirmed this year by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, linked to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

With the “brutal persecution” underway, as the opponent classified it, Corina Machado decided to announce that she will be replaced as candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opposition parties, by Corina Yoris, who has a PhD in History and participated in the opposition's primary committee, a dispute that was also won by Machado last year.

“I'm going to continue traveling to every corner of the country and here we go together, we're a great team”, said Corina Machado during the press conference, where she stated that Yoris was her “personal” choice.

Machado made it clear through the presentation of documents that Corina Yoris is not disqualified by the National Electoral Council (CNE), the Chavismo-controlled body that organizes the elections.

“There is no possibility of cheating and no excuse for the disqualification of Corina Yoris

[…] let Venezuelans know that there is unity and total support here,” said Machado.

The opponent also said that she will continue “fighting” to register in the dispute until the registration deadline, which ends this Monday (25). However, if she continues to be unable to do so, Corina Yoris will be registered to run for leadership of the country, where she will have to face the dictator Maduro, who is trying to stay in power.

Who is Corina Yoris?

Corina Yoris has a degree in Philosophy, Literature and a PhD in History from the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB). She is a professor of Logic and Argumentation Theory at several Venezuelan university institutions and was president of the Venezuelan Society of Philosophy and president of the Venezuelan Society of Logic.

In 2022, Yoris was appointed as a core member of the PUD National Primaries Commission.