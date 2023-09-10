













The irony of the matter is that it is based… on leaks from last year! Specifically, about the money that Rockstar Games is investing in the development of this new and long-awaited installment of the franchise.

Based on what was revealed on that occasion, the company is spending between one and two billion dollars on the creation of Grand Theft Auto 6.

It is from this that various people, especially on social networks, began to speculate about how much the game should cost for its creators to recover their investment.

It’s not entirely clear who first suggested that each copy will cost $150. But there was no lack of media, they took it as real.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

They even went so far as to affirm that supposed ‘experts’ said that this will cost Grand Theft Auto 6, which is not true. There are not even reports from any recognized informant about the price of the game.

Especially since its development is still ongoing and it does not even have a release window. Currently, games cost between $59 and $69. A jump to $150 is too big when no title even costs $100.

Hello.@videotech_ && @CadenDCrew, in the messages “pot” states Take2Games has 500PB of data on GTA6. This is exceedingly wrong. It appears “pot” has misunderstood the own data he had exfiltrated. A more appropriate figure is $2B has been allocated for the game (in general). — vx-underground (@vxunderground) September 24, 2022

Many fans are waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 release on the current generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

But with how long Rockstar Games is taking to develop this title, some speculate that it could come out at the end of the generation or the beginning of the next.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Nothing is written yet, and although inflation is a problem, an increase in the price of games to $79 dollars is much more credible than one to $150.

