Germany was beaten 1-4 by Japan in a friendly played in Wolfsburg that puts coach Hansi Flick on the ropes, who once again has shown himself powerless to recover the best version of the Manschaft.

Flick had announced before the game that the time for experiments had ended but the initial approach was already quite experimental, not in terms of the players but in terms of the scheme and the distribution of demarcations.

Formally, Germany played with a defense of four but the idea was for this to become a line of three with possession of the ball and for Joshua Kimmich to leave the right back to join the midfield. To do this, there were three centre-backs left but one of them, Niko Scholetterbeck, had to become a left back when the Japanese had the ball. Moving forward the approach worked to a certain extent. Backwards Schlottebeck lived a nightmare.

German debacle

The first Japanese goal came, in the 11th minute, from their side with a cross from Sugawara that found Hunya Hito at the first post, where he touched the ball with his right foot to beat Marc André ter Stegen.

Germany found the tie in the 19th through Leroy Sané, who completed a good collective play, started by Kimmich who had moved to the center.

But Japan struck again two minutes later, again from the right. Sugawara crossed almost without resistance and Uedo appeared in the area to define. Germany could have conceded the third before the break but a great save by Ter Stegen prevented it after Ueda found his way to the goal after intercepting a pass from Schlotterbeck who was looking for Antonio Rüdiger.

In general, Japan showed clear superiority, not only on the scoreboard. He won most of the divided balls, created quick attacks and knew how to get out of the German attempts to press high. Germany’s best attack was Sané’s overflows on the right, which caused some anxiety in the opposing defense.



In the second half, Japan seemed closer to third than Germany to a tie. The Germans had more of the ball but did not generate dangerous actions. Back

Japan seemed to have found the formula to control Sané. On the other hand, there were chances, enough to make us think that things could end in a debacle and if it only ended in the final minutes it was because Ter Stegen had previously avoided it.

The third goal came in the 89th minute, scored by Asano, in a play that originated from a loss of the ball by Robin Gosens. Then the catastrophe was consummated in injury time when Tanaka made the fourth header.

