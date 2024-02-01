As we have already reported, Netflix shared a trailer showing the TV series arriving in 2024, which also includes the teaser for Squid Game Season 2 and Cobra Kai Season 6. This video, however, also helps us understand which series are scheduled for 2025 :

The situation of Netflix series for 2025

In a report, Deadline confirms that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things began production in early January 2024. Wednesday (which will be more horror), however, will begin production in late April. One Piece is also not in production yet.

The series The color of magnolias, Ginny & Georgia and Virgin River don't require much post-production so they should take less time, but there are other factors that slow them down, such as the weather: Virgin River won't be able to shoot until spring arrives in Vancouver.

Furthermore, dubbing and subtitle creation in multiple languages ​​slows down production and distribution.