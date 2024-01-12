Cygames published i minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the anime-style action RPG coming in a few weeks. We have listed them below:
Minimums – 1080p, 30 fps and graphics set to Standard
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 90 GB of available space
Recommended – 1080p, 60 fps and graphics set to Ultra
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 8GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 90 GB of available space
Launching soon on PC and console
Before leaving you, we remind you that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be available fromFebruary 1, 2024also on PS5 and PS4, where among other things a free trial version is also available which allows you to tackle a portion of the story and multiplayer quests, currently not planned for PC.
