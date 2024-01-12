The Kitchen Champion Division awakens from its hibernation. Round 21 in the KKD immediately brings beautiful posters. What to think of the cracker between numbers three and four, ADO Den Haag and De Graafschap. Leader Willem II plays away at TOP Oss, but number two Roda JC does not play due to a frozen field in Kerkrade. Follow all the standings via the live widget above.
