Granblue Fantasy: Relink it's doing really well on Steam where it is currently first in sales, just above Palworld and to another Japanese title, Persona 3 Reloaded. Yes, there are three games from the East in the top three positions of the PC store par excellence, just to make it clear how important it is becoming for developers from those parts.

Contemporary players

Very good too contemporary playerswhich reached a peak of 73,949 in the past few hours.

Contemporary Granblue Fantasy: Relink players right now

The only negative data about the launch are the user reviews, mostly positive, but tainted by many complaints due to some bugs which currently prevent some users from playing.

That said, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the third Steam launch of 2024 in terms of player peak, behind only the Palworld phenomenon, unreachable with over 2.1 million, and Enshrouded, which exceeded 160.4 thousand players.

Interestingly, despite being a JRPG (a genre considered niche), it didn't struggle much to surpass the peaks of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, two other Japanese titles, both graced by excellent launches on Steam.