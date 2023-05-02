Sony Pictures Entertainment published the first full trailer for the Gran Turismo moviewhich will be available exclusively in theaters on September 20, 2023.

There Gran Turismo movie synopsis reads: “Based on a true story, the film tells the fulfillment of a dream of a teenage Gran Turismo player, who thanks to his gaming skills wins a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional driver.”

Recall that the film will be directed by Neill Blomkamp (Distric 9, Elysium) and will see a series of actors well-known, such as David Harbor (Stranger Things, Suicide Squad), Archie Madekwe (Voyagers, Midsommar), Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank) .

