There are pro-Russian forces in Europe and there are many of them. On May 2, Izvestia was informed by political scientist Kirill Averyanov.

Thus, he commented on the words of the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, Piotr Glinsky, that “half of Europe” and the Polish opposition want to improve relations with the Russian Federation, as well as end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland downplayed the scale of support for Russia, since “half of Europe” is occupied by Russia itself, together with Belarus. Speaking seriously, the Polish authorities regularly accuse the opposition represented by the Civic Platform party of pro-Russian activities. Especially often such statements began to be heard on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Poland – this is part of the domestic political struggle. However, in reality, the Civic Platform and its leader Donald Tusk, of course, are anyone, but not a pro-Russian political force,” the expert said.

According to Averyanov, there are no influential politicians who sympathize with Russia in Poland. However, there are pro-Russian forces in other European countries, the political scientist added.

“Pro-Russian forces are in power in Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Recently, the most popular Slovak politician today, Robert Fico, said that if his party wins the parliamentary elections, Slovakia will stop supporting Ukraine,” he concluded.

On April 22, analyst Gerald Hyman, in an article for The National Interest, said that the United States and its allies, including Ukraine, need to improve relations with Russia after the special operation. He noted that the words of politicians about the complete rejection of any communications with Moscow are a serious mistake. According to the expert, such rhetoric cannot be called far-sighted.

Prior to this, on March 9, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it was necessary to restore Russian-European relations after the conflict in Ukraine, although this was “far from realistic.”