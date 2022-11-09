PlayStation has ambitious productions prepared for the future, here are included the series of Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflixas well as that of God of War for the platform Prime Video. However, there is a project ready to hit theaters and it is the film of Grand Touringwhich is gradually adding actors to the main cast.

Daniel Puigone of the stars of the series The CW’s DC, Naomi, Josha Stradowski and the german actor Thomas Kretschmannwho will be seen in the next film of Indiana joneshave also joined the cast for the film, which is already being shot in Hungary. Also to the surprise of many, the former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner, has joined.

with a script of Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) and based on a true story, the project is described as the ultimate story of the fulfillment of a teenage gamer’s dream of Grand Touring whose skills earned him a series of competitions to become a true professional racing driver.

It is worth commenting that there are also great actors considered as Orlando Bloom and also David Harbor (Stranger Things). For now, production has already started, although it would not be surprising if more additions are revealed. With this PlayStation shows that he wants to go to the big leagues in terms of film productions.

The film opens on August 11, 2023.

Via: hollywoodreporter