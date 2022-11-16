Who, playing their favorite video game, has never dreamed of living those same experiences in their daily life. Well, it seems impossible, but many years ago this thing happened; Jann Mardenborough is a racing driver who got used to his sport by competing in racing competitions Gran Turismo. A story that, thinking about it, has something surreal and, without a doubt, also a great deal of charm; a thought that surely will also have crossed the mind of sonywhich recently announced a film inspired by the story for release in 2023.

In the teaser recently published on the profile Twitter of Sony you can see various specimens of Nissan GT-R, of course it is not a coincidence; the Japanese house is a partner of Polyphony Digital and of sony and together with the two famous companies he will collaborate in the production of the film. For the rendering of the film, the creator of the video game was obviously also contacted Kazunori Yamauchiwho will actively participate in the project.

There Sony Pictures also shared other information regarding the film. The director will be Neil Blomkamp while as leading actors we will see David Harbour, Orlando Bloom And Darren Barnet. Gran Turismo is a game that first appeared in 1997 on Playstation and now he has come to the seventh chapter; after all this time, the time has come for Sony cars to dart onto the big screen.