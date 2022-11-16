By Jake Spring

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enjoyed a warm welcome at the United Nations (UN) COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is due to deliver his first speech at the abroad since he was elected.

Lula promised that Brazil, home to the largest portion of the Amazon rainforest, would recommit itself to global negotiations on the climate crisis.

Hundreds of people crowded into an exhibition hall where Lula met with governors of Amazonian states. The crowd chanted the names of the president-elect before the event began.

Wearing a suit and tie, Lula arrived in light security gear and walked close to the crowd, reaching out to shake outstretched hands.

“It is very positive that he is coming here as president-elect, because the current president has never come to the COPs,” said Carlos Nobre, a climate scientist at the University of São Paulo.

He said that Lula will turn “180 degrees” in current Brazilian policies for the environment, adopted in the government of current President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later this Wednesday, Lula will address the UN climate summit and should send the message that “Brazil is back” as a leader on the issue of climate change.

In a post on Twitter, Lula said this Wednesday that he will suggest to the UN secretary general, António Guterres, with whom he will meet on Thursday, that the next COP be held in the Brazilian Amazon. The president-elect’s intention to bring the climate summit to Brazil had already been anticipated to Reuters by sources last week, who also said the president-elect intends to announce the creation of a national climate authority to oversee the government’s work in tackling global warming. global.

Lula defeated a presidential election held past Bolsonaro, who appointed climate skeptics as ministers and saw deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest hit a 15-year high.

Deforestation is the biggest source of global warming emissions in Brazil, as the dense vegetation of the jungle absorbs large amounts of carbon that is released when destroyed.

Lula reduced deforestation to near-record lows in his first presidency, from 2003 to 2010. For his future government, he promised a comprehensive plan to restore environmental enforcement, sharply reduced under Bolsonaro, as well as create green jobs.

The president-elect received invitations to more than 10 bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries during COP27.

On Tuesday, Lula said on Twitter that he had met with US climate envoy John Kerry and China’s chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua. Lula is expected to meet the head of climate policy at the European Union, Frans Timmermans, this Wednesday.

On Thursday, Lula will meet representatives of civil society and indigenous groups, as well as Guterres. He leaves on Friday for Portugal to meet with government authorities in that country.