Sony Interactive Entertainment And Polyphony Digital have released a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 with the title of “Find Your Line / Lose Yourself “. In the trailer, the potential of the controller is highlighted DualSensethe 3D audio and graphic fidelity of the PlayStation 5 edition of the game.

Gran Turismo 7 will be launched on PS4 And PS5 the next 4th March all over the world.

Gran Turismo 7 – Find Your Line / Lose Yourself

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu