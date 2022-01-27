Emiliano Martínez had a dream 2021 and earned a place in the Argentine national team. He was the undisputed starter, a figure in the Copa América that Albicelese won in Brazil and managed to get into the hearts of the fans.
Much had to do with his personality and his participation in the penalties against Colombia remained in the memory of the fans. Nobody forgets his words against the kickers and the “look that you like a brother” became a historical phrase.
His controversial style means that he does not go unnoticed and now he was in the news when the National Team arrived in Chile. the archer He complained about how they were received by the authorities, who held them for several hours and searched their belongings.
The Aston Villa player was publishing everything that happened on the networks, with a very ironic tone. “And good, as always, quilombo, quilombo” and “Uh, found a sugus. He found a sugus!”were some of his words.
What generated the most anger was that one of his publications included un emoji of the flag of Chile and a green decomposed face. The classic is already being played off the field and a very spicy match is expected in Calama.
