Sony Italy announced that Kazunori Yamauchithe father of the Gran Turismo series, to whom we owe the very recent Gran Turismo 7will be al Comicon. More precisely, on April 25, 2022 at 12:00 he will meet the public and participate in the “Gran Turismo: Racing time” panel flanked by Andrea Facchinetti (official Italian commentator of the FIA ​​Gran Turismo Championship) and Carolina Tedeschi (creator on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok specializes in Formula One).

Kazunori Yamauchi in a presentation of Gran Turismo 7

The event was designed to celebrate the historic racing game series, as well as Gran Turismo 7, the latest addition to the family, available for PS4 and PS5.

We read others details taken from the official press release of the announcement:

Since the launch of the first chapter of the saga, Kazunori Yamauchi’s deep passion for the automotive world has always been reflected in the continuous search for fidelity in the creation of vehicles, not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also – and above all – in driving feedback. once on the track. As evidence of this, in 2017 Kazunori Yamauchi was awarded an Honoris Causa Master’s Degree in Vehicle Engineering at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, awarded in recognition of the effect the series had on the world automotive industry and on the development of digital graphics over the years. A wealth of skills gained during his exceptional career that President Yamauchi will share with those present during the panel, describing his vision of the automotive world.