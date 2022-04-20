After the unfortunate accident that ended the life of the idol Freddy Rincón, the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigations of the events that occurred on the morning of April 11.

Manuel Rincón, brother of the renowned football figure, He sent a strong message to the driver of the vehicle to come forward to testify. Until now, the family assures that the Ford truck with UGR-410 license plates that crashed into the feeder bus of the Masivos Integrado de Occidente (MIO) was not driven by Freddy Rincón.

According to the report presented by the authorities, there were four people in the vehicle: two women, Freddy and a fourth passenger, who is speculated to have been behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, the Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to clarify all the facts because the identity of the latter remains a mystery.

The one who owes nothing, fears nothing, if he hides it is for something, that person come out and clarify all this so that we can be calm and Freddy can rest in peace

Given the painful loss of his brother, Manuel sent a strong message to the fourth person who was involved in the accident.

“He who owes nothing, fears nothing, if he hides it is for something, that person come out and clarify so that we can be calm and Freddy can rest in peace”said.

In addition, Manuel asked the Prosecutor’s Office to find the culprit of the incident so that his family could be calm.

“That the Prosecutor’s Office clarify all this that happened, because we are not happy knowing that everyone blames Freddy, he was not driving, I do not know how he is blamed, talk to the one who was driving, try to clarify all this so that the family can remain calm”, he said.

