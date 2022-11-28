During a recent interview, Kazunori YamauchiDirector of Polyphony Digitalrevealed that the team is considering working on a version pc from Gran Turismo 7. This would be consistent with the habits that sony has acquired in recent years, during which a large number of exclusives Playstation they landed on pcas an example Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. However, create this new version of Gran Turismo 7 it wouldn’t be easy at all.

The new chapter of the saga, in fact, is an extremely complex and detailed game, which not all platforms can support 4K/60pso a solution could be to limit the details of the game as much as possible, making it more usable and lighter.

Latest chapter of the acclaimed automotive saga produced by Polyphony Digitalstudy of sony, Gran Turismo 7 was released for Playstation 4 And Playstation 5 on March 4, 2022. The game has been well received by the community, and is constantly being updated with new vehicles, new tracks, and new features. The latest update, for example, has added to the already considerable car fleet, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019one Bmw M2 Competition and one Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth of 87.